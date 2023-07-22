OVER $30B IN SUPPLEMENTARY FUNDING APPROVED FOR INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES, CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Shemar Alleyne reports that approximately five months after the approval of Guyana’s largest-ever National Budget, the government has successfully secured the approval of the National Assembly for an additional $31 billion. This funding is specifically allocated for climate adaptation measures and supporting Indigenous communities.

The allocation of $31 billion underscores the government’s commitment to addressing climate change and its impact on the country and supporting the needs of Indigenous communities. Climate adaptation measures are crucial for a country like Guyana, which is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

