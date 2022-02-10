OVER $30M OF NARCOTICS DESTROYED IN BERBICE, FIREARMS ALSO FOUND

On Wednesday, two farms worth $30 million located at Fort Nassau Savannah in the Upper Berbice River went up in flames after police in Regional Division Six conducted an eradication exercise.



The ranks which were led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police discovered a farm consisting of about ten thousand cannabis Sativa plants ranging from three to five feet in height with a street value of $4M was destroyed.



As police approached the camp, three males were seen running into the nearby bushes. They made good their escape.

Police found another farm in the same area with about four hundred and fifty beds that were already reaped, and a makeshift camp containing nine hundred pounds of compressed cannabis Sativa valued $27M.



A nursery consisting of five thousand plants, along with a .38 revolver and a single barrel shotgun were also found.

The makeshift camp, plants, and compressed cannabis Sativa were all destroyed by fire and the firearms were taken to Central Police Station and lodged.