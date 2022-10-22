Over 399 Bare Root Residents to Receive Land Titles/Transports Before Year End

By the end of the year three hundred and twelve (312) residents residing at Bachelor’s Adventure (Bare Root) are expected to receive their Certificates of Title/Transport, after more than twenty years of wait.

On Friday, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water made this announcement during a community meeting with the residents. The Minister was accompanied by Director of Community Development at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Gladwin Charles; Head of CHPA’s legal Secretariat, Ms. Hannifah Jordan and a team from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

In 2004, a survey was completed by GLSC, however, due to omissions of parcel numbers, bearings and incorrect acreages, resurveys were done in 2009 and 2017. A final survey was then completed on June 12, 2022 to rectify discrepancies and former Parcel 914, which contains 312 lots, was verified through an exercise conducted by CHPA. Some parcel numbers remain the same, while others have changed along with the acreage.

Minister Rodrigues stated that the Ministry understands the inconvenience the issue has caused residents over the years and the need for this chapter of their land ownership journey to be closed.