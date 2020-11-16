Over 400lbs of expired, undocumented duck meat seized from city business

A large quantity of undocumented and expired packaged duck meat was today seized from a city business by the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Ministry of Health.

The 483 pounds (lbs) of confiscated meat were imported from the USA while the name of the shipper is yet to be revealed.

According to Dr. Ozaye Dodson, the Ministry’s Director of Veterinary and Public Health, the GLDA notified the Health Ministry of the product being sold in major supermarkets.

The items are not documented and therefore, are not wholesome for human consumption in Guyana, he emphasised.

“We will have to take steps, with seizure and condemnation have to occur. We are here to carry out that activity and we are hoping that it will actually allow the country to know that we have their safety at heart, when it comes to items not produced locally,” Dr. Dodson said.

The goods will be confiscated in accordance with the Animal Health Act and the Public Health Ordinance and be dumped while the inspection will continue.

Meanwhile, according to the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Grayson Halley, said his department will intensify inspections as the Christmas season approaches.

He explained that the GLDA is responsible for issuing the ‘no objection letter’ if a request is made to import meat product or live animals.

The application includes the country of origin and the quantity.