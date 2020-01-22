OVER $650 MILLION INVESTED IN YOUTH THROUGH HEYS PROGRAMME IN MABARUMA

APNU/AFC held their rally last weekend at Wanaina’s Green Park, Mabaruma with key speaker, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings. She urged residents to focus on their wellbeing and to ensure that progress in the region is not stopped.

“Guyana is on the rise, and for us as a nation to achieve our full potential, Guyana must have leadership that is accountable, fair, transparent, and responsible. It is very important that you support the Coalition and let prosperity, development, unity and social cohesion continue,” Minister Cummings urged.

Some of the developments expressed were the rehabilitation of Compound Road in Mabaruma and the reconstruction of the Kumaka Bridge. Approximately $110 Million was invested to get both projects started.

Additionally, Mabaruma now has a new Municipal Building, Fire Station, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hubs for communities and an upgraded market place.

Residents also commended the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme, which has boosted the agriculture and business sectors within communities.

According to officials, over $650 Million has been invested in 1,378 youths in the region with the implementation of the HEYS programme. This figure has since increased, as the government had disbursed an additional sum of money to over 400 young entrepreneurs to boost their businesses.

Residents were promised a Passport Office among other initiatives and services for the region once it returns to office after the March 2020 Regional and General Elections Minister Cummings, told residents that the government will ensure that wages for public servants continue to increase to provide a better life for all Guyanese. She called on those gathered to ensure they and their families go to the polls on March 2