Over $793M worth of marijuana plants, compressed ‘ganja’ discovered by cops

Five (5) make-shift camps were found linked to fields of marijuana plants during an eradication exercise by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the left bank of Fort Nassau on Saturday (today), which led to the destruction (by fire) of a large quantity of compressed ‘ganja’ and thousands of marijuana plants.

According to a press statement from the GPF, at four (4) of the five (5) camps, cooking utensils and small amounts of food stuff were seen with hammocks and mattresses along with cuttings of marijuana.

One (1) of the camps had marijuana being dried and processed.

“Several saltbags with plant fertilizers were seen near the mentioned fields. About 15 feet away from the mentioned camps, there were corresponding farms with suspected marijuana plants measuring from six (6) inches to about nine (9) feet, planted on fifteen beds. On a closer inspection of the said camp, there were a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis in a kitchen area of the camp.”

The cops noted that the suspected marijuana plants, camp, and drying area were photographed and subsequently destroyed by means of cutting first and then setting same on fire.

“The total amount of marijuana plants seen was over 20000 and about 300lbs dry compressed marijuana. The area was marked by its location and the estimated street value for the suspected cannabis is $793,786,750 Guyana Currency. No arrest was made.”