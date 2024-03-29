Friday, March 29, 2024
“OVER TO THE POLICE” SAYS VP JAGDEO ON SENIOR COPS IN THE US

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s response to inquiries about a senior member of the Guyana Police Force being detained twice in the United States by FBI agents was to defer to the police for comments. This stance indicates a delegation of the matter to law enforcement authorities for handling and suggests an official reluctance to engage with the specifics of the incident publicly. The situation has undoubtedly raised questions regarding international law enforcement cooperation and the circumstances leading to such detentions. Travis Chase offers further analysis and context regarding Vice President Jagdeo’s response and the broader implications of this development.

