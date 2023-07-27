OVERLOADED ELECTRICAL CIRCUIT RESPONSIBLE FOR BLAZE THAT DESTROYED COVENT GARDEN HOMES

In this report by Shemar Alleyne, it has been confirmed that the devastating fire that engulfed two houses at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Tuesday, affecting approximately 27 individuals, was determined to be of electrical origin by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

The incident has left numerous families displaced and their homes reduced to ashes. As the community grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy, authorities are emphasizing the importance of electrical safety awareness to prevent such incidents in the future.

The GFS’s investigation into the cause of the fire underscores the significance of understanding and adhering to proper electrical practices to ensure the safety of both residential and commercial properties.

