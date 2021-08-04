Overseas-based Guyanese man dies after suspected robbery in Berbice

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Hemraj Pardessi who is an overseas-based Guyanese. According to information thus far, Pardessi who resided alone at Reliance Settlements East Canje Berbice returned to Guyana during the early part of July 2021. The man was last seen alive and well by his nephew on August 3, in the company of another male.

Police discovered the body of the 60 year old who was found lying face down motionless with what appeared to be blood coming from his nose, and duck tape around his neck in his yardaround 23:42 hours on Tuesday. Several traces of what appears to be blood were seen on the step leading to the upper flat. The entire upper flat of the house was ransacked.

The deceased was pronounced dead by a doctor at 02:15hrs on Wednesday and the body is presently at the Arokium Funeral Home awaiting PME.

Further intelligence-led investigations led to the arrest of the 3 males along with one 36 year old female as investigations continue in Berbice.