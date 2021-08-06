Overseas-based Guyanese whose female friend plotted his robbery and killing died of strangulation and trauma

Investigations are continuing into the murder and suspected robbery of East Canje, Berbice Overseas-based man at his Reliance home on August 4.

Information revealed that the man had visited the bank earlier this week and withdrew money.

The man was found dead with a bloody nose in his yard in the wee hours of Wednesday. After the discovery, it was also revealed that the man’s upper flat was ransacked and the money suspected missing.

A post-mortem was conducted on Thursday by Pathologist Bridgemohan, where the 60-year-old died of Ligature Strangulation and Blunt trauma to the head.

The body was handed over to relatives for burial.