‘Overwhelming interest’ shown in Guyana at OTC

(Oil Now) – The Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYSBI) is elated over the “overwhelming interest” its operations, and the country by extension, has received at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas which concluded yesterday.

“So far, it’s been three days of non-stop interest in what Guyana and GYSBI has to offer,” said Rabin Chandrapal, the Government Liaison Manager of GYSBI. “This event provided an avenue to network, do business, and field questions about what Guyana has to offer. As a company with a diverse workforce of over 400 employees and 96% local content, we are pleased to have participated. We are committed and focused on the development of Guyana’s oil and gas sector, taking a strong local content position.”

Notably, GYSBI is one of over a dozen companies and private sector bodies from Guyana participating in this year’s event as part of a broader delegation from the South American country, including senior government and private sector officials.

Meanwhile, GYSBI’s Executive Director, Robin Muneshwer, was invited to participate in The Guyana – Suriname Basin: Exploration, Production and Transition roundtable discussion. During this engagement, he emphasized the tremendous progress made by GYSBI in just a short time, and attributed same to strategic partnerships with the right persons.

Further, Muneshwer highlighted GYSBI’s continued investments into its shore base, and thanked the Government of Guyana for facilitating this through some thirteen permits granted within its first year in office.

GYSBI is currently the primary shore base being utilized for the offshore exploration and production activities. The Guyanese-owned company said it is dedicated to the development and promotion of locals through formally tiered-training programmes, including safety skills and career progression through its internally developed competency programme.

The shore base currently occupies 140-acres of land strategically located south of Georgetown and north of the Demerara Harbor Bridge, enabling the most efficient logistic solutions with immediate water access and two berths. The shore base’s port consists of 40-acres of developed land with 1200ft of wharf, and the industrial estate consists of 100-acres of various facilities and services.

In early July, the shore base had commissioned a brand-new Manitowoc crane which significantly enhanced the country’s waterfront heavy lifting capabilities. The crane is unique from other heavy lift.

