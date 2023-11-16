The US-based organization, the Organization of World Leaders, is currently in Guyana on a fact-finding mission to investigate allegations of discrimination and racism among various groups in the country. Once their investigation is completed, the group will submit their report to multiple entities.
OWL ON FACT FINDING MISSION – WILL PRODUCE REPORT WITH OR WITHOUT GOV’T INPUT
