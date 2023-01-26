Owner of City Vibes Bar arrested with $3.5M worth of ganja 

The owner of City Vibes Sports Bar and Lounge, Clyde Anthony Barrett, called ‘Clivey,’ was on Wednesday caught with $3.5 million worth of marijuana.

According to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), Barrett of Calendar Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was intercepted in a motorcar on the Avenue of the Republic in the vicinity of City Hall.

He was the only occupant in the car, and a subsequent search of the vehicle unearthed a salt bag containing several parcels of suspected cannabis.

The cannabis seized by CANU

He was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotics, which tested positive for cannabis. It amounted to 11.58 kilograms. Investigations are ongoing.

