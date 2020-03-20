PAHO DONATES PROTECTIVE GEAR TO MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH

The Ministry of Public Health received a quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization PAHO/WHO on Friday to assist health workers to help end the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Here in Guyana, this means much to us because it helps us in our preparation …for our staff and volunteers to use in this fight.” Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence said.

Dr. William Adu-Krow, Country Representative PAHO/WHO, noted that the contribution is only in support of the efforts already completed by the Ministry to help fight against COVID-19

“… the country has done a lot in this fight to be where we are. Had it not been for the activities that have been in place, it would have been a worse situation…,” Mr. Adu-Krow noted.

Among some of the items donated are, goggles, N95 masks, surgical masks and suits.