PAHO WHO AGAINST HEALTH MINISTRY’S COVID 19 RAPID TESTING PLAN

The need for an increased level of COVID-19 testing for in Guyana is prompting the Government to explore new methodologies, on such approach is the introduction of the rapid Point of Care testing . However the PAHO/WHO is warning that that type of test can
falsely categorize patients as having the disease when they do not. Temika Rodney explains.

