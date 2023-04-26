PAPER COMMITTAL TO BE CONDUCTED IN MISCONDUCT CASE AGAINST WINSTON JORDAN

Tiana Cole’s report reveals that Senior Magistrate Leron Daly is set to conduct a paper committal on the misconduct charge in public office against former Finance Minister Winston Jordan. The purpose of the committal is to determine whether there is enough evidence to warrant a trial by jury before a judge.
