PARENT-TEACHER ASSAULTS CONTINUE UNABATED – GTU SAYS IT STANDS WITH HOUSTON SEC. SCHOOL TEACHER

Another incident of physical assault between a parent and a teacher at a public school is currently under investigation by the police. This time, the incident occurred at Houston Secondary School, prompting calls for legislative reform from the President of the Teachers’ Union, Mark Lyte. Lyte has stated that the teacher involved in the altercation has the full support of the Union in this matter. Joel Vogt has the details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on