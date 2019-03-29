The post-graduate medical student who administered medication to three young cancer patients; ultimately causing their deaths, was not authorized to do so. The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says that the parents of deceased patients may take legal action. Here are the details in this report from
PARENTS MAY TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GPHC DEPUTY CMO
The post-graduate medical student who administered medication to three young cancer patients; ultimately causing their deaths, was not authorized to do so. The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says that the parents of deceased patients may take legal action. Here are the details in this report from