Parika man busted with $1.8M worth of ‘poppy’ in haversack

Andy Jainandan, 30, of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was on Saturday busted with $1.8 million worth of imported cannabis, known as ‘poppy’ in a haversack on the Zeeburg Public Road.

Reports are that ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) intercepted Jainandan and conducted a search on the haversack he was carrying.

During the search, five brick-like parcels suspected to be cannabis were found. He was cautioned, arrested, and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.

The narcotic was tested and weighed, and discovered to be imported cannabis, known as ‘poppy.’ It weighed 5.366 kilograms and had a street value of $1.8 million.

Like this: Like Loading...