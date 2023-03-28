Parika man sentenced to five years, fined $5.4M for trafficking ‘poppy’

A 30-year-old man was on Tuesday handed a five-year jail sentence and fined $5.4 million after admitting to trafficking $1.8 million worth of imported cannabis, popularly known as ‘poppy.’

Andy Jainandan of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was hauled before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He confessed that on March 25, 2023, at Zeeburg Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), he had 5.366 kilograms of imported cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Jainandan was arrested on Saturday last by ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), and a search was carried out on a haversack he had on him. During the search, five brick-like parcels of cannabis were found.

Like this: Like Loading...