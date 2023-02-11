Parika Market fire might have been caused by welding sparks – GFS

Hours after the devastating fire at the Parika Market on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE), the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said it was most likely caused by welding sparks, which came into contact with nearby combustible materials and ignited.

According to the Fire Service, at about 15:14h, it was alerted of the fire, and five water tenders, one water bowser, and two support vehicles from the Leonora, La Grange, Eccles, Campbellville, Central, and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene.

The first water tender arrived on the scene at 15:36, according to the Fire Service, and began operation by utilising tank supplies. Shortly after, firefighters resorted to the Essequibo River for water.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that construction workers who were in the process of rebuilding the market were conducting welding when sparks came into contact with nearby combustible materials, which ignited,” the GFS said.

The Parika Market and its contents were severely damaged by the time firefighters quelled the blaze.

More details will come in an additional report.

