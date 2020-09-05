Parika Police Station to be demolished on Tuesday

The demolition of the Parika Police Station which is located next to the Parika Stelling, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), is slated to be demolished on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

This has been announced by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), which in a public notice, stated that this is to facilitate the construction of a new and equipped station that meets the needs of all categories of reports.

In light of this project, all activities of the station will be temporarily shifted to the police quarters, two buildings East of the original station.

The GPF also reminded that it remains committed to its mandate as set out in the Constitution of Guyana and Chapter 16:01 of the Laws of Guyana, as it seeks to provide a service that guarantees the safety and security of every person within our country.