The partially-decomposed bodies of a mother and her 13-year-old daughter were discovered on Wednesday in a house at Phase 3, Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The duo has been identified as Petrous Ross and Gabrel Ross. HGP Nightly News understands that Petrous’ husband and a carpenter made the discovery.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

