Partially decomposed body of pensioner found in Norton Street house

The partially decomposed body, suspected to be that of 71-year-old Albert Callender, was discovered in his Lot 33 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, house on Sunday.

The discovery was made after Callendar’s neighbour, who resides in the upper flat of the building, contacted the Police on Saturday and informed them that a stench was coming from his apartment.

The neighbour had told Police that she last saw Callendar alive on April 19, 2023, and he did not make any complaints to her of feeling unwell. However, she did not see him again but observed his apartment door locked.

Notwithstanding, ranks from the Albertown Fire Service visited the area. They opened the door to the apartment, and the body of Callender was observed lying face-up on a bed, in a partially decomposed state.

The deceased was escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). No foul play was suspected.

