Partially nude body of female security guard found in Cemetery

–cops arrest suspect less than one hour after probe commenced

The partially nude body of a 68-year-old female was discovered early this morning at the Le Repentir Cemetery, Georgetown, some 12 hours after the woman had left her home to report for duty.

The deceased has been identified as Margaret Dawson of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), a security guard employed by the Professional Guard Service.

At the time of her death, Dawson was reportedly staying at a residence in Georgetown to facilitate her job.

According to Crime Chief (ag), Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston, the now dead woman had left her city home around 18:00h on Sunday to report for duty at 19:00h. However, she never arrived at her work site.

This morning, around 05:55h, the gruesome discovery was made and reported to the police. Dawson’s identity was confirmed by one of her grand-daughters. Less than one hour after cops begun investigations into the woman’s death, they managed to arrest a suspect, who is believed to have been involved in Dawson’s demise.

He is presently in police custody pending investigations, the Crime Chief (ag) noted.