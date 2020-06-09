Partly decomposed body found with black plastic bag over head in canal

The partly decomposed body of an unidentified male was discovered with a black plastic bag tied over his head inside of a canal this afternoon by passers-by at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the cops were contacted around 13:55h today, when at least one person noticed the body clad in a burgundy coloured Jersey, blue and white long ‘track’ pants and a pair of black socks.

It is believed that the man is around 40 years of age and is of East Indian descent.

The canal in which the dead man was found, is located on the Eastern side of Tarla Dam, which also separates the villages of De Willem and Meten-MeerZorg, WCD.

It is approximately 40 feet in width and very deep, extended from the Atlantic Ocean to the Conservancy.

Reports are that the water usually carries a heavy flow towards the Atlantic ocean whenever the koker is open.

The body was found on the Western side of the said canal facing downwards with the black plastic bag over his head.

HGP Nightly News was also told that upon further examination, what appeared to be marks of violence were visible on the now dead man’s forehead and right hand.

The unidentified body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter continue.