Delroy Julius Seaforth, 30, of New Jersey, United States of America, was arrested on Thursday by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) with 12 rolled ‘joints’ of marijuana.

Reports are that the ranks of CANU and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) were on duty when they intercepted Seaforth.

A subsequent search of his person led to the discovery of the joints of marijuana. He was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters as the investigation continues.

