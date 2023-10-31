PASTOR PUBLISHED 104 BOOKS IN FIVE YEARS

Not just content with spreading wisdom from the pulpit, Pastor Geary Reid has penned over a hundred books aimed at uplifting, enlightening, and educating the masses. With writings that cover a diverse range of genres, this prolific local author doesn’t just preach – he’s also a certified accountant. Guyanese everywhere can draw inspiration from his multifaceted life and his profound messages. Kerese Richards delves deeper into the story of this remarkable individual in her report.

