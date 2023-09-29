Opposition Member of Parliament David Patterson responded to an apology from the Guyana Police Force for placing him on a no-fly list, stating that such actions are illegal and have already been ruled upon by the courts. Further details can be found in this report by Renata Burnette.
PATTERSON REJECTS GPF’S APOLOGY COURT ACTION LOOMS
