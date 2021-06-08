Pedal cyclist dead after being struck down by motor-pickup

A 48-year-old man is now dead after a motor-pickup (#GSS 7395) allegedly slammed into his bicycle, despite the driver’s effort to avoid a collision, early Monday evening along the Loo Creek Public Road, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

Dead is s Kumar Persaud of Seventh Day Adventist Camp Site located along the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

According to a police statement, the fatal accident occurred around 18:20h yesterday and involved motor pickup (#GSS 7397) that was being driven by a 30-year-old female Barbadian national.

Reports are that on the date and time in question, the motor pickup (#GSS 7395) was proceeding North along the Western side of the said road and the driver told investigators that Persaud who had been in front of her vehicle (#GSS 7395) “made a sudden turn into her path.”

“She further contends that on seeing such, she pulled further east to avoid a collision but despite her effort the left side front of the vehicle collided with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the impact the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries to his head and body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and the police.”

The cops explained that at the Diamond Diagnostic Center, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Persaud was seen and examined by doctors on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Driver in custody as the body of the deceased is now at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.”

Investigations continue.