Pedal cyclist dies after being struck down by speeding cop on motorcycle

A 47-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead while a speeding motorcyclist, identified as a Police Constable attached to the Central Police Station, Berbice, is in a serious condition following an accident that took place this afternoon.

Dead is Malchan Ramdanny also called “Rasta”, a labourer at the Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Meanwhile, the injured 30-year-old cop is said to hail from New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The fatal accident occurred along the Number 68 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that around 16:20h today, Ramdanny was proceeding North along the Western side of the road ahead of the motorcycle (CJ 8224).

The motorcyle (CJ 8224) which was involved in the fatal accident.

The motorcycle was travelling at a fast rate of speed behind an unidentifiable motorcar when the vehicle passed the pedal cyclist on the roadway.

However, it is alleged that just as the motorcyclist was about to pass Ramdanny, he (pedal cyclist) “made a sudden turn into the path of the motorcycle” in an attempt to cross the road.

As such, the speeding motorbike slammed into the pedal cyclist. Both the cop and Ramdanny received injuries and were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where the pedal cyclist was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the injured policeman was treated and referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention in the Accident & Emergency Unit of that medical facility.

His condition is regarded as serious.

Investigation into the matter are underway.