Pedal cyclist dies after colliding into motorcyclist on EBD roadway

A 44-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead after he collided with a motorcyclist along the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old motorcyclist, who did not have a licence to operate the ‘XR’ motorbike (CK 2411) is currently in police custody pending charges.

The deceased has been identified as David Grant Stuart of Ice House Road, Timehri, EBD.

Reports are that on Tuesday around 16:00h, the pedal cyclist was proceeding North along the Western side of the Soesdyke Public Road, EBD, when he swerved in an Eastern direction to cross the road, which resulted in him turning into the path of the motorcycle (CK 2411).

At that time, the 20-year-old motorcyclist had been proceeding South along the Eastern side of the said road which resulted in the front of the motorbike colliding with the left side of the pedal cycle.

The impact of the accident caused both the pedal cyclist and the motor cyclist to fall onto the roadway. The two males received injuries about their bodies and Grant Stuart was picked up in an unconscious condition by the 20-year-old biker along with public spirited persons.

The pedal cyclist was then rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, EBD, but was immediately transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in light of his injuries.

Grant Stuart was admitted but died while receiving treatment at the GPHC. His body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlor.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the motorcyclist revealed that there was no alcohol in his system at the time of the accident. Both the pedal cycle and the motorcycle are lodged at a police station.

Investigations into the matter continue.