Pedal cyclist fighting for life in hospital after accident with GDF rank

An unidentified pedal cyclist is now battling for his life in the ‘Critical Bay’ of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after an accident with a motorcar that was being driven by a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Officer on Saturday night.

The serious accident took place around 22:15h on Nelson Mandela Avenue and Arapiama Street, Georgetown.

HGP Nightly News understands that the vehicle involved was being driven by the GDF rank who is stationed at Camp Ayanganna and hails from Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to the cops, they are yet to determine the name, age and/or address of the badly injured pedal cyclist.

Meanwhile according to the GDF Officer, he was proceeding South along Nelson Mandela Avenue and when he was at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Arapaima Street, the pedal cyclist rode from West to East across Nelson Mandela Avenue and collided with the right side front of his motorcar.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

The police stated that the injured man was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he continues to receive treatment in the ‘Critical Bay.’

A breathalyzer test that was conducted on the GDF rank revealed that there was no trace of alcohol in his system at the time of the serious accident.

Investigations into the matter continue.

*Please note that a photograph of the pedal cyclist is yet to be provided by the police to the media in order to assist in discovering the identity of the injured man