Pedal cyclist injured in hit-and-run accident in Berbice

A pedal cyclist was hospitalised in stable condition after he was struck by a speeding and overtaking black minibus on the Bath Public Road, West Coast Berbice on Wednesday at 15:40 hours, according to a police press release.

The pedal cyclist has been identified as Davanand Manroop, 34, of Waterloo Bath, West Coast Berbice. He is the second pedal cyclist to be involved in an accident within three days. A 69-year-old pedal cyclist, Dharanpaul Outar of Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice, was hospitalised in serious condition after his bicycle collided with a pickup, driven by a man under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, according to the facts of the case on Wednesday’s accident, it is alleged by Manroop that he was cycling west along the northern footpath of the Bath Public Road when he saw a black minibus, which was proceeding east on the northern drive lane, overtake a white motorcar on a bridge at a fast rate.

After overtaking, Manoop told police the minibus collided with him, causing him to fall on the road and sustain injuries.

Police said the driver then fled the scene.

“The pedal cyclist was picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated him and kept him for observation in a stable condition. Further enquiries in progress,” police said.