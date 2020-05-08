Pedal cyclist killed after being struck by car in capital city

-had been attempting “U-Turn” when collision occurred

The number of road fatalities for this month continues to climb, with a 32-year-old pedal cyclist being the latest death on the country’s roadways, after he was struck by a car on Friday morning in Georgetown.

Dead is Morris Gomes of Lot 3, Arapaima Street, Tucville, Georgetown, who was killed after a car collided with his bicycle.

The now dead man had been pedaling his cycle along the Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown, when the tragedy took place.

Reports are that Gomes was attempting to make a U-Turn on Aubrey Barker Road when the collision occurred between his bicycle and motorcar PMM 2024.

As a result of the impact, Gomes was allegedly flung from his cycle and landed on the public road. He is believed to have died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of the white Toyota IST (PMM 2024) has been taken into police custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Just three days ago, another pedal cyclist lost his life after he collided with a motorcyclist along the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The 44-year-old pedal cyclist, identified as David Grant Stuart of Ice House Road, Timehri, EBD, allegedly turned into the path of the motorcycle and sustained injuries about his body.

