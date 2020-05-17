Pedal cyclist killed after slamming into car windscreen, landing on road

–driver claims that now dead man swerved into his path, was not holding onto handles

A 22-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead after he allegedly served into the path of a motorcar (PXX 2588) while riding his bicycle in an unsafe manner along the Silver Hill Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Dead is Tyron Jerome of Kairuni Village, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

At the time of the collision, the motorcar (PXX 2588) was being driven by its 26-year-old owner who hails from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Reports are that around 12:30h today, the driver of the vehicle was proceeding South along the Eastern Carriageway (heading towards Linden) along the Silver Hill Public Road, when Jerome allegedly swerved into his path.

HGP Nightly News was told that the now dead man had been pedaling his bicycle along the same direction when the fatal accident took place.

It was alleged that Jerome had not been holding onto the handles of his bicycle when he suddenly swerved into the motorcar (PXX 2588) and as a result of the impact he was flung off the cycle. The force of the collision caused him to be flung onto the car’s windscreen before he landed on the road surface.

Jerome is said to have received injuries to his head and about his body. He was immediately picked up, in an unconscious state, and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, Region 10 for emergency treatment.

However, when the pedal cyclist arrived at that health facility, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 26-year-old driver was subjected to a breathalyzer test which found no trace of alcohol in his system at the time of the accident.

His car (PXX 2588) along with Jerome’s bicycle have been impounded at the police station pending examination by a Certifying Officer and following investigations.

Meanwhile, the driver was served with a notice of intended prosecution.