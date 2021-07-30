Pedal cyclist killed in Berbice accident

A pedal cyclist is Guyana’s latest road fatality victim.

Dead is Mohabir Ramnarine, 59, of Albion, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred on Thursday at 11:30 hours on the Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice and involved motorcar #PLL 9976, driven by Brian Kendall, 50, of Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a press release from the police: “Enquiries disclosed that on the date, time, and place mentioned the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Nigg Public Road at a fast rate of speed.

“It is alleged that the pedal cycle was proceeding in the said direction ahead of the motorcar when the said motor car collided with the rear wheel of the pedal cycle.

“As a result, the pedal cyclist hit the left side window screen and subsequently fell onto the road surface causing him to receive injuries about his body.

“He was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later succumbed while receiving treatment.

“The body is presently lying at Ramoo’s Funeral Parlour awaiting autopsy.

“Investigation in progress.”