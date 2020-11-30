Pedal cyclist loses battle for life at hospital after being struck by motor van

A 26-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck off his bicycle by a motor van (GRR 3351) along the Bramfield Public Road, East Coast Berbice (ECB), on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Ramlakhan of #11 Village, ECB.

HGP Nightly News understands that the motor van was being driven by a 47-year-old male of Section “B”, Letterkenny village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that around 18:05h on the day in question, the motor van (GRR 3351) was proceeding East along the Northern driveway on the Bramfield Public Road, ECB, when the fatal accident took place.

The driver of the vehicle told the cops that at that time, Ramlakhan, was proceeding in the opposite direction along the Northern side, swerved into the path of his vehicle.

According to a police statement, the driver stated that upon seeing this, he took evasive action to avoid a collision, however, the right side rear view mirror came into contact with Ramlakhan’s left arm.

This resulted in the pedal cyclist falling on to the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

“The pedal cyclist was subsequently picked up by public spirited citizens in a conscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who admitted him as a patient at the said hospital emergency unit.”

The driver was placed in police custody assisting with the investigation.

On Sunday (yesterday) around 01:00h, Ramlakhan lost the battle for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).