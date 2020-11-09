Pedal cyclist receives fractured hip after being hit by car

-driver failed to render assistance, sped away from scene

A 63-year-old pedal cyclist is now suffering from a fractured right hip after he was struck down from his bicycle by an unidentifiable vehicle which sped away from the scene when the accident took place.

The injured man has been identified as Phillip Simons from Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who is presently admitted as a patient in the Male Surgical Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident occurred yesterday (Saturday) around 17:45h along the Diamond Access Road, EBD.

Simmons told the cops that he had been proceeding West along the Southern side of the said road when a motor vehicle collided with the rear of his bicycle.

The driver immediately sped away from the scene while Simmons along with his bicycle both fell on the Southern grass parapet.



According to the police, the 63-year-old man received injuries to his head and right leg and was picked up in a conscious condition by public spirited citizens who rushed him to the GPHC for medical attention.

Upon his arrival there, he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty then admitted to that Health Facility.

Investigations into the serious accident continue.