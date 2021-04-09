Pedal cyclist robbed of cash, bicycle by knife-wielding bandit, accomplices

One of three (3) bandits who robbed a cyclist at knife-point of his black BMX bicycle valued at $12,000 and $240 in cash in the wee hours of Friday (today) was arrested by the cops and is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital under police guard.

The suspect, along with his two (2) accomplices, are said to have robbed Akely Freeman of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) of the above-mentioned items around 00:30h today.

According to a police statement, the trio pounced on Freeman in his village and one (1) of the bandits quickly held a knife to his neck, while the other two (2) searched his person for valuables and cash.

“The victim received a cut on his hand while attempting to resist the search. He was subsequently relieved of his valuables by the suspects before they made their escape. One of the suspects has since been arrested and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is under guard receiving medical attention.”

His two (2) accomplices are yet to be arrested.

Investigations continue.