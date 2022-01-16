PEDAL CYCLIST SUCCUMBS IN PARIKA ACCIDENT – LORRY DRIVER TO BE CHARGED

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), forty-five (45) year old Collin Mendonza of Hydronie Village, East Bank Essequibo succumbed yesterday morning (Saturday 15 January 2022) as a result of injuries he sustained from a road traffic accident.

Police are reporting that on Thursday 13 January, 2022 at approximately 12:30hrs on the Parika Public Road, EBE, a motor lorry (#GZZ 2284) which was being driven by twenty-seven (27) year old Abdullah Mohamed, of Lot 61 Rockers Street, Tuschen New Housing Scheme EBE, collided with Mendonza.

Mendonza was reportedly unconscious following the collision but was assisted by public spirited citizens who escorted him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. He was treated there by a doctor on duty and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he later passed away yesterday (Saturday 15 January 2022) at approximately 08:50 hrs.

The GPF is reporting that a breathalyzer test was conducted on Mohamed, the driver of the vehicle, and the reading was .000% micrograms.

The police have confirmed that charges are however expected to follow shortly.