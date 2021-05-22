Pedal cyclist suffering broken ribs, punctured lung after accident with speeding car

A 53-year-old male pedal cyclist is now hospitalized and nursing broken ribs along with a punctured lung in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was allegedly struck off his bicycle by a speeding car (#PWW 480) on Friday night.

The injured man has been identified as Sooroj Persaud of Logwood, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while the 28-year-old owner of the motorcar (#PWW 480) who was behind the wheel when the serious accident occurred is said to hail from Section “C” Golden Grove, ECD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident took place around 21:05h along the Foulis Railway Embankment, ECD.

Reports are that on the date and time in question, the motor car (#PWW 480) was proceeding East along the Northern driving lane at a fast rate of speed, when the pedal cyclist who was on the Southern parapet of the said road, allegedly rode across the road from South to North and ended up in the path of the motorcar (#PWW 480).

According to a statement from the police, this resulted in the 28-year-old driver swerving North to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, the right front of his vehicle collided with the front wheel of Persaud’s bicycle.

“As a result of this the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface receiving injuries about his body. The injured pedal cyclist was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted him a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) suffering from broken ribs and a punctured lung. The driver of the motorcar was also taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later sent away.”

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the motorcar revealed no trace of alcohol in his breath.

He is in custody assisting with investigations.