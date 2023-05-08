Pedestrian, 52, killed in Adventure accident

A 52-year-old pedestrian died Sunday evening following an accident on the Adventure Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Budhidra Koosiall, a 52-year-old resident of Adventure Village, Essequibo Coast.

Police said the accident occurred around 19:50h and involved motorcar PSS 150 driven by Aubery Lennox Tyrell, a 41-year-old Ambulance driver of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that motorcar PSS 150 was proceeding south on the eastern drive lane at an alleged fast rate of speed when the driver alleged that he observed, from a distance, a pedestrian walking from the western side of the Public Road and heading to the eastern side.

The driver further said that upon seeing the pedestrian, he tried to avoid a collision, but despite his efforts, the right front-side portion of the car connected with the pedestrian, which caused him to fall on the front windscreen and then onto the roadway.

The pedestrian received injuries on his body and was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and other public-spirited citizens.

He was transported to the Suddie Public Hospital, where a Doctor on duty pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

