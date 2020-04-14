Pedestrian dies after being struck down by vehicle, driver escapes scene

-police impound vehicle believed to be involved, driver detained

A pedestrian who was walking along the Molsen Creek Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice is now dead after he was struck down allegedly by an unidentified vehicle that sped away from the scene.



Dead is 23-year-old Ron Thomas who hailed from the same village that the accident took place.



Reports are that around 20:55h yesterday, Thomas had just left his sibling’s home and was walking along the roadway heading in a Northern direction when a vehicle that was allegedly speeding slammed into him.



The young man fell to the road surface and the driver of the vehicle failed to render any assistance. He reportedly drove away from the scene at a fast rate of speed.



Meanwhile, public spirited persons rushed to aid Thomas, and he was transported to the Skeldon Public Hospital in an unconscious state where he was admitted and treated.



However, due to the severity of his injuries, Thomas was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.



The young man lost the battle for his life today at 08:00h.



Meanwhile, a vehicle suspected to be the one that was involved in the hit and run fatal accident, has been impounded by the police.



The driver has also been detained. Investigations into the matter continue.

