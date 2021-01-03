Pedestrian hospitalised after allegedly walking into path of car driven by teen

A 55-year-old man is now hospitalised with multiple injuries about his body after he was struck by a motor car that was being driven by a teenager along the Harlem Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Saturday (yesterday) evening.

The injured man has been identified as Shafeek Majeed of Waller’s Delight, WCD, while the 18-year-old driver is said to hail from Old Road, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

At the time of the serious accident, the teenager was driving a motor car that is owned by a male resident of Zeelugt North, EBE.

Reports are that around 19:10h on the day in question, the vehicle was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Harlem Public Road, at a slow rate of speed, while the pedestrian (Majeed) was on the Southern side of the said road.

The 55-year-old man allegedly attempted to walk across the road from South to North and ended up into the path of the motorcar which resulted in the vehicle hitting him.

According to a police statement, Majeed fell onto the road surface where he received multiple injuries about his body.

“He was picked up in a conscious state and transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient at the said hospital. The driver of the motor car is in custody assisting with investigations.”