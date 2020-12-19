Pedestrian killed after allegedly running into path of Housing Ministry’s vehicle

A 27-year-old is now dead after a motor pickup owned by the Ministry of Housing and Water slammed into him after he allegedly ran into the vehicle’s path on Friday (last) night.

The fatal accident which occurred at the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) claimed the life of Vijai Doodnauth who hailed from Sea Dam, Diamond Squatting Area, EBD.

HGP Nightly News understands that at the time of the accident, the Government vehicle was being driven by a 42-year-old male of the Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Reports are that around 18:45h on the day in question, the vehicle had been proceeding North along the Western carriageway on the Eastern lane of the Diamond Public Road, EBD, and while in the vicinity of the Courts Guyana Inc. store there, the accident took place.

According to the driver of the motor pickup, the pedestrian had been standing on the concrete median there and allegedly “ran into the path” of his vehicle and a collision occurred.

As a result of this, Doodnauth received injuries about his head and body and was picked up in a unconcious condition by the driver of vehicle.

The injured pedestrian was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted a patient.

However, despite the efforts of the medical staff to save his life, Doodnauth succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (today) around 02:22h.

His body is presently at the Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

According to the police, a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the motor pick revealed no trace of alcohol in his system.

He remains in police custody and is said to be assisting with the investigation.