Pedestrian killed in “hit and run” accident at Kuru Kuru Public Road

A 35-year-old man is now dead after he was allegedly struck down along the Kuru Kuru Public Road, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway on Friday (yesterday) by an unknown vehicle whose driver fled the scene instead of rendering assistance.

The deceased has been identified as John Wickham of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident occurred around 09:30h yesterday.

According to a police statement, “on observation that the said pedestrian was seen on the Western side of the said road with blood about his body and bloodstains running along the western side of the road.”

He was picked up by police in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, East Bank Demerara (EBD), where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

“The body is presently lying at Lyken Funeral Home Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.”

Investigations continue.