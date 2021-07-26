Pedestrian killed in Providence accident identified

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Sunday at 18:55 hours as 51-year-old Stephen Bishop of North East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Bishop is the second pedestrian to die in a road accident within three days. On Saturday, a car lost control and mowed down a man in a yard in De Willem on the West Coast of Demerara.

Meanwhile, according to a police press release on Sunday’s accident, a motorcar, being driven by Shivendra Ramraj, 34, of Herstelling, New Housing Scheme, was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway, western driving lane of the said road, at a fast rate of speed when it is alleged by the driver that Bishop ran across the road into the path of his vehicle.

Police said the driver applied his brakes to avoid a collision but the front of his vehicle collided with Bishop who fell onto the road and sustained injuries about his body.

Bishop was picked up in an unconscious condition and placed into Ramraj’s motorcar and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and the first test read 151 micrograms with the second test reading 161 micrograms of alcohol in his breath.

“He remains in custody as further inquiries are in progress,” police said.



Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination done on Bishop on Monday revealed that he died from multiple injuries.