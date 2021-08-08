Pedestrian nursing fractured skull after Hit and Run accident

A pedestrian is now in a critical state at the Georgetown Public Hospital nursing a fractured skull after he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene of the accident.

According to police reports at 7:00hrs on Saturday morning, a motor vehicle, which to date remains unidentified, was proceeding north on the western drive lane on Main Street New Amsterdam at a fast rate of speed when the pedestrian was crossing from west to east on the said road.

The vehicle collided with the pedestrian causing him to be thrown onto the windshield then onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by ranks of the Fire Service and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and subsequently transferred to Georgetown.

Investigation in progress.