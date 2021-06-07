Pedestrian suffering head injuries after being struck by ‘unknown’ vehicle

A 36-year-old man is now hospitalised with head injuries after a vehicle slammed into him along the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), while he had been walking there.

The injured pedestrian has been identified as Devanand Persaud of Mon Repos village, ECD.

According to a police statement, the incident took place around 19:25h on Sunday (yesterday).

“Enquiries disclosed that the pedestrian was walking from the Southern side of the road to the Northern side onto the public road when a motor vehicle (class unknown) hit him. This caused the victim to fall onto the road surface and receive injuries about his body. The injured man was picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient suffering from injuries to his head.”

Investigations continue.